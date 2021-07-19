Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.35 ($76.88).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €70.94 ($83.46). The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 78.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.