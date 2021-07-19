Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

