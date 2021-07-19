Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.87. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

