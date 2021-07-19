NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $4,601,610.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,610.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

