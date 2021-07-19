Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $74,566.84 and $23.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

