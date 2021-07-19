Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Insider Sells $4,220,250.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $4,220,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

