New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMTLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 551,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

