New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMTLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 551,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
New Age Metals Company Profile
