New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

