New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,618 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,188. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

