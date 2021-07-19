New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.50. 176,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

