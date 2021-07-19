New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.68. 14,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

