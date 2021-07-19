New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,944,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,049. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.40. 13,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

