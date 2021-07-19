New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $6,549,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,243,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. 112,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,310. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

