New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NGCG traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.06. New Generation Consumer Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.09.
New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.