New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NGCG traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.06. New Generation Consumer Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

