New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

