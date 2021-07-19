New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,867,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.34 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

