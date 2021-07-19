Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

