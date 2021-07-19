Newscrypto (NWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.89 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,686,083 coins and its circulating supply is 157,036,435 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

