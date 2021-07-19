Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $553,126.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $553,126.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

