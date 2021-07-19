NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE NREF opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.