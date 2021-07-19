Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards Sells 1,150 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $10,014,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $3,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

