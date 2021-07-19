Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $304,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $983,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HMCO stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.