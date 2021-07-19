Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $13.78 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

