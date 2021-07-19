Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 13,528 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

