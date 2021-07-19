Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 23,421 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.