Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 25,416 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,049 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.