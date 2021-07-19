Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 26,007 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $233.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.