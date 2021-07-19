Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Separately, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,440,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,840 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:DFPHU opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

