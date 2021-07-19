Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

