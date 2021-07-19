Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hubbell by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.58 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.