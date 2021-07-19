Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 12,177 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.03 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.