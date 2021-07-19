Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,224.7 days.

NRDXF opened at $18.95 on Monday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDXF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

