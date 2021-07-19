North Run Capital LP Purchases New Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Farmer Bros. accounts for approximately 1.8% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,095. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FARM. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

