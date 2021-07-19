Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,444 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.