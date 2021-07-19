Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $96.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

