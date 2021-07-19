Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $652.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.