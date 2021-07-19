Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

