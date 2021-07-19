Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Watford worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Watford by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Watford by 1,444.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

