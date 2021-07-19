Northern Trust Corp Purchases 96,411 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 539.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

