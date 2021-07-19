Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

PCVX opened at $21.50 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

