Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Bank First worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Bank First stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

