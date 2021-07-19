Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of REV Group worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REV Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REVG opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $973.07 million, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

