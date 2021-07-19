Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.31. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

