NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 577,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

