NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

NOV opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NOV by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

