NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 597,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $7.96 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

