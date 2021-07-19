Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $198,675.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $198,675.00.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00.

NRIX opened at $25.98 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

