NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post sales of $388.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.27 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $339.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 35,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

