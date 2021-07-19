Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 242,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,771. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

