Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,661 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Hilltop worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

